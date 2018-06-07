Camp Verde library to host vacation rental owners mixer

CAMP VERDE – Learn how to promote your vacation rental and grow your referral business, understand safety concerns that could halt your operation, and develop a positive relationship with industry peers and Camp Verde Town Staff at a vacation rental owners mixer from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 26 at the Camp Verde Community Library.

This workshop will address the need for a business license and what are the purposes and benefits, as well as safety concerns with recreational vehicles, converted storage shed, Airstream and tiny houses.

Want to know more about the permit process for renting a guest house? Then come to the vacation rental owners mixer.

Who should attend? Property owners in the vacation rental industry, such as folks involved with Airbnb, Vacation Rental Online Booking (VRBO), or HomeAway, travel trailers, guest home rentals, or anyone interested in the vacation rental industry.

Sign-up to show and tell about your vacation rental, as a projection screen and laptop with internet access will be provided.

Find your rental listing online and give a three-minute virtual tour highlighting unique features

The mixer starts at 1 p.m. with a welcome, followed by the virtual tours from 1:10 p.m. until 2 p.m., and then from 2 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., a vacation rental regulations update by Town staff with a Q&A session.

The Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. Call 928-554-8380 for more information.