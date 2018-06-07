Foundation to support England Center with ‘high-quality performances’

CAMP VERDE – At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 12, the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation will meet at the Camp Verde Community Library to introduce itself to the community.
A newly-formed non-profit organization, the Foundation’s purplish-quality for high quality performances for the Verde Valley,” said Ken Zoll, executive director of the Verde Valley Archaeology Center.
Zoll said that initial concerts “will be focused on raising funds to make improvements” to the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, which is located on the campus of the Camp Verde Unified School District.
“It is about 25 years old and the technology of audio, video and lighting has changed dramatically,” Zoll said. “We’d like to bring the Center up to modern standards for
the students and professional artists.”
The Foundation has already scheduled three performances for 2018: a Labor Day Jazz Festival at 7 p.m. Sept. 1, a Blues Project at 7 p.m. Oct. 13, and a Native American Heritage Month concert called Hopi Rhythms, at 7 p.m. Nov. 10.
The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts is located at 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.
For more information, call the Verde Valley Archaeology Center at (928) 567-0066.
