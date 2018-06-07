Letter: Petition drive is call for election, not voice of support for consolidation

Editor:

Regarding your story by Bill Helm in Wednesday’s paper (June 6, 2018) “Consolidation group submits petitions to county school superintendent,” I take exception to his first sentence and felt compelled to speak out.

Mr. Helm writes that a former school board member and his political committee found “more than 2,000 community members who sided with his view that the two districts should become one.”

That is not a true statement. I was told that the petition going around and the wording on said petition, was to gather enough signatures to put this issue on the ballot so that the VOTERS could vote whether or not to consolidate (which is the reason I signed).

Mr. Helm contradicts himself in the story placed next to that story “County superintendent explains process to accept petitions, verify signatures”, wherein he states the fact correctly.

The petition clearly states that if enough signatures were gathered, then this could be put before the people who should and will make this very important decision for us all.

Teri Von Gausig

Clarkdale