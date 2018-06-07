Letter: Thanks to all who made Verde Valley Wine Festival a great success

Editor:

The organizers of the Verde Valley Wine Festival would like to issue a huge THANK YOU to all of the volunteers, vendors, attendees, media partners and sponsors who helped make this year’s Verde Valley Wine Festival a SOLD OUT event.

We could not have done it without you! Individuals, businesses and sponsors gave generously this year to support our non-profit partners,

The Arizona Vignerons Alliance and the Clarkdale Foundation. Without this support the festival would not have been possible.

We also want to give a huge shout out to the Town of Clarkdale, for their contribution. As you know, we were faced with a huge challenge after losing the park due to the soil remediation project.

With Town support, a new location behind the historic town center was secured and readied for the event. The beautiful new view deck turned out to be a wonderful choice and regarded by many as the perfect place.

The support of town leadership and especially the help of Joni Westcott, Allyn Backus, Jodie Filardo, Gail Mabery, the public works department, police and fire departments were all the key to our success.

Everyone on town staff was professional, friendly, and willing to do whatever it took to make this a successful event, often times going above and beyond the expectations. It is truly an honor to work with such a great group of people.

We are already gearing up for a bigger and better festival in 2019. Mark your calendars for May 11, 2019 to be back in the beautiful new park.

Debbie Hunseder

Festival Planner

Verde Valley Wine Festival