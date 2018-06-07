NAZ Suns open registration for annual basketball camp

PRESCOTT VALLEY, – The Northern Arizona Suns announced Wednesday that registration is now open for their second annual basketball camp.

All children aged 7-to-17 years old are invited to participate in the one-day camp on Friday, July 27, at the Prescott Valley Event Center. The NAZ Suns second annual basketball camp is presented by the Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Campers will learn a variety of different basketball skills on the offensive and defensive end from the Northern Arizona Suns basketball staff. In a fun, upbeat environment, campers will learn proper techniques for shooting, dribbling, defensive stances, boxing out and much more.

All participants will receive two tickets to the NAZ Suns home opener, a completion certificate, a NAZ Suns T-shirt, and a free lunch at the camp.

The second annual camp will run from 10:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. on July 27, with check-in beginning at 9:30 a.m. There is a $50 registration fee per participant.

Space is limited at the camp, so everyone is encouraged to sign up early. To register, visit www.nazsuns.com/kidscamp. Call the NAZ Suns at 928-772-SUNS with any questions.