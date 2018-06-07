Obituary: Albert ‘Ron’ Wilkening 1939-2018

Albert “Ron” Wilkening entered into eternal rest on Memorial Day, May 28, 2018, at the age of 78.

He was born Sept. 1, 1939, to Albert C. Wilkening and Catherine L. Hughes Wilkening.





Ron was born and raised in Western New York and married Victoria M. Humphreys on Feb. 11, 1961. They moved to Arizona the following week, where they have called home ever since.

They were married 57 years and together raised their family of four children.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents and survived by his wife, Victoria; daughters, Brenda Eldred (Ron), Linda Peterson (Lance), Rhonda Pezzorello (Nick); son, Adam Wilkening (Grace); sister, Katherine Engles; brothers, Thomas and Chuck Wilkening; 17 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.



Ron was a successful entrepreneur, including operating a grocery store, starting a casket manufacturing business, an office supply store in Cottonwood (CTS), and a daycare center in Cottonwood (Kare Bear).

After retiring, he had many hobbies, including playing bluegrass music (guitar), wood carving, painting, black and white photography, and travel.

His proficiency with these many hobbies was very impressive as he would focus on one at a time over a period of years before moving on to the next one.

He also thoroughly enjoyed spending time on the road with their RV and sharing stories of their many adventures.





Ron was a man of faith and very well respected by his family, members of the community, and many friends he made over the years. The type of person you would want to go to for advice and support with a challenging life situation or business project.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Hilltop Preschool scholarship fund.



Information provided by survivors.