Prescott Valley claims TOC title with 5-3 win over Verde Valley

WILLIAMS – Mason Hunt was 2 for 2 with the go-ahead home run, Kishan Patel surrendered only one unearned run on the mound and Prescott Valley claimed a 5-3 win in the Tournament of Champions title game over Verde Valley on Sunday afternoon.

Known within the Prescott Valley Little League as “Team Hunt,” it is Prescott Valley’s fourth straight win dating back to the city championship May 24 when they defeated “Team Dunn” 2-1.

“Kishan Patel was dominant on the mound today, like he was all year for us,” Prescott Valley head coach Stephen Hunt said of his ace, who threw 5-1/3 innings in Sunday’s title game. “He kept the Verde Valley bats in check.”

Prescott Valley (14-3) opened the annual Tournament of Champions (District 10) with a one-run win over Camp Verde, then run-ruled Wickenburg 18-3 on June 2 to advance to the title game against Verde Valley.

Verde Valley eliminated Chino Valley 12-0 in the tournament’s other semifinal to advance.

“This win was another example of everyone chipping in. It was a complete team effort,” Hunt said. “Our boys continued to grow closer as teammates and mature in their skills as the season went on. It was a joy to watch and to coach this group of boys.”

City Championship Recap

Trailing “Team Dunn” 1-0, Brayden Munday recorded an RBI double to score Josiah Williamson, tying the game at 1-1 in the fifth. In the top of the sixth, Easton Fowler’s RBI base hit gave “Team Hunt” a 2-1 lead, which was the final.

