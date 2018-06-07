Trial date tentatively confirmed in former bar owner’s assault case

CAMP VERDE – Former Old Town Association President Michael Anderson appeared in Yavapai County Superior Court for a pretrial conference Monday, preceding the trial set later this month on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Prosecutor Ethan Wolfinger told the court, “Realistically, I don’t think [the trial date] is viable.”
Wolfinger said the State was still making trial arrangements but the date may need to be vacated.
Defense attorney Ryan Stevens said there may be a possible change of plea, “based on how interviews go.”
Bluff confirmed the June 26-29 trial date under the assumption the dates will be vacated if necessary and proper motions are filed.
A status conference was scheduled for June 19 “to see where we’re at,” according to Bluff.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.