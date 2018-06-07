Trial date tentatively confirmed in former bar owner’s assault case

CAMP VERDE – Former Old Town Association President Michael Anderson appeared in Yavapai County Superior Court for a pretrial conference Monday, preceding the trial set later this month on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutor Ethan Wolfinger told the court, “Realistically, I don’t think [the trial date] is viable.”

Wolfinger said the State was still making trial arrangements but the date may need to be vacated.

Defense attorney Ryan Stevens said there may be a possible change of plea, “based on how interviews go.”

Bluff confirmed the June 26-29 trial date under the assumption the dates will be vacated if necessary and proper motions are filed.

A status conference was scheduled for June 19 “to see where we’re at,” according to Bluff.