What's Happening: Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance Block Party

The Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance along with The Clarkdale Foundation presents the second summer Block Party. There will be live music with Connor Danks sponsored by Four Eight Wineworks and the 10-12 Lounge. Clarkdale’s local restaurants will serve food and there will be beer booth sponsored by Hensley Beverage Company pouring favorites from Stone, Four Peaks, Barrio, Mother Road and Lumberyard breweries. There’s never a cover and it’s all on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale. Join us Friday, June 29th from 6-9 p.m., and celebrate the summer and all that’s Clarkdale.

Vacation Bible School at Clarkdale Baptist Church

GAME ON at CLARKDALE BAPTIST CHURCH. Grab your pom-poms, lace up your cleats and head to the pep-rally for D.V.B.S. 2018. During that week your Athletes (kids) can realize God has given them His ultimate playbook. He wants them to join His team, train hard, celebrate salvation, and encourage one another.

WHEN: June 18-22; 5:30-8:30 p.m. with Family Celebration and lunch, Sunday, June 24th 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

GAME ON! FIELD LOCATION: 1051 W. State Route 89A, Clarkdale

ATHLETE AGES: Kindergarten thru 6th grade (grade just completed)

TRANSPORTATION AVAILABLE: call 928-639-1175 (leave message)

REGISTRATION HELD DAILY: at 5:15 p.m.

Cottonwood Toastmasters to give away prizes at open house

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club makes learning to speak in front of an audience comfortable and fun. The public is invited to come see the club in action at the Toastmasters Open House Monday, June 18th, noon to 1 p.m., at Cottonwood Village, 201 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.



Guests will have opportunities to draw for prizes, and will be served a light lunch. They will observe how Toastmasters helps members improve leadership and communication skills, as well as their ability to speak in front of an audience. Each speech builds on skills acquired in the previous speech, and members work at their own pace through their chosen program. In the process, they gain confidence, build self-esteem and learn to captivate audiences.



Members have fun by practicing their joke-telling abilities and learning to speak extemporaneously. They acquire skills to keep their listeners as spellbound as the best TED talk speakers they have seen and admired. Toastmasters learn to express ideas, feelings, and beliefs in the context of a fun, non-judgmental environment that nurtures the communicator within.

For more information, contact Lou Rangel at 928-300-4945 or Noah Blough at 626-376-7637, or just show up. No reservation necessary.

Breakfast at VFW Post 7400

June 9, at the VFW Post 7400 from 8-10 a.m. Breakfast. Chef Chris the former owner of the Muse Bistro and School house will be our guest Chef. Also going to be there to help is Maria Contres Boy Scout Troop. Serving Basic Breakfast 2 eggs cooked your way, hash browns, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, toast just a $7. Donation. Pancake Breakfast with you choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage just a $4. Donation also have Biscuits and Gravy, choice of ham, bacon or sausage $4. donation.

705 E. Aspen, Cottonwood.

Google Apps Class at Cottonwood Library

Google Apps are a suite of web-based messaging and collaboration applications that Google hosts on their own servers. Google provides these applications as a free “service,” rather than as software to download and install. To access these applications, you simply use a web browser on a computer that’s connected to the Internet. Google Apps includes Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Photos and more.

Learn more about Google Apps in a series of three free classes at the Cottonwood Public Library. The first class is on Wednesday, June 13, followed by Wednesday June 20 and Wednesday June 27. Classes will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Dede Ewald Room.

Registration is required, please called 928-634-7559 to sign up. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info.

Verde Ranger Station volunteers needed

The Prescott Nation Forest Verde Ranger Station in Camp Verde is looking for volunteers to help out with some inside work this summer and, perhaps, some outside work. According to customer service specialist Gary Lowrie, there is an immediate need for someone to come in at least one day a week for four or five hours to help process fee collections. Basically, the work would involve opening envelopes, counting cash and logging the receipts.

In addition, the Verde Ranger Station could use some help at the front desk, answering phones and greeting customers. And, there may be additional opportunities assisting in the field, depending on the individual. Please contact the Verde Ranger Station at 928-567-4121 to answer any questions, of feel free to stop in. The ranger station is located at 300 East Hwy 260 in Camp Verde, AZ, just across the Verde River Bridge off McCracken Lane.

Local musicians perform ‘Music in the Stacks’

The next Music in the Stacks, a free monthly concert series, will take place on Thursday, June 14th at 5:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 5-7 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

​June’s concert features the following talented local musicians: Jo Berger, Ray Sealing, Jack Wilden, Mike McReynolds and Matt Fabritz. These free concerts will continue the second Thursday of every month at the same time and location.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other program at the library, call 928-554-8380.

Clarkdale’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July

Wednesday, July 4th, 2018. Located at the Clarkdale Town Park, 1001 Main Street, the Old Fashioned 4th of July festivities kick off at 7 a.m. and will conclude at 11 a.m. You’ll want to get to the park early so you don’t miss any of the activities!

The annual Kids’ Parade will start at 9 a.m. from the Clarkdale-Jerome School, down Main Street past Town Park and finish at Town Hall. Prizes will be issued for: Best Decorated Pet, Best Decorated Bicycle, Best Decorated Wagon, Most Patriotic, and Most Original. Those interested in participating must register beginning at 8:15 a.m. at the Clarkdale-Jerome School. There is no pre-registration prior to the day of the event nor a cost to enter. Parade rules and registration forms are available online at: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov. Winners will be announced at the Town Park at 10:30 a.m.



The Town of Clarkdale is seeking volunteers to assist with the event. The list of volunteer opportunities are available on the Town’s website.

10’ x 10’ vending spaces are available. The fee for a vendor space is $15 with a current Clarkdale Business License. For an additional $5 you can purchase a one day business license to participate. The deadline to secure a permit and space is Wednesday, June 27th.

If you would like to secure a vendor space, volunteer, or find out more on Clarkdale’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July contact Clarkdale Community Services at 928-639-2460, email community.services@clarkdale.az.gov or visit the town’s website: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov

Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) extends a warm welcome to the Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona (RHNA), with whom we will partner in providing the right care at the right time in the right place.

Before RHNA opened in Flagstaff, patients needing acute inpatient rehabilitative services had to leave Northern Arizona to find similar care services elsewhere. Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona is committed to serving and helping people recover close to home. As an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, RHNA will provide a minimum of 3 hours of aggressive physical, occupational, and speech therapies daily to patients suffering from disabilities caused by injury or illness, with an intense focus to help patients regain their independence and transition back to their home setting.

Ernest Health, the parent company of RHNA, built RHNA as the first free standing acute rehabilitation hospital in Flagstaff to serve both Flagstaff and all Northern Arizona communities. Ernest Health operates 25 hospitals across the nation, 17 of which that are Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities (IRF) similar to RHNA. This expertise in rehabilitation care will be a great benefit to the region to continue Ernest Health’s practice of having top performing Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities. Northern Arizona Healthcare has a long standing relationship with Ernest Health’s other Arizona hospital located in Prescott Valley, Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, which ranks in the Top 10% of nearly 900 Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities (IRF) nationally.

Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona has recently received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval. The Joint Commission accreditation is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting certain performance standards.

Patients well enough to leave NAH’s Flagstaff Medical Center, but still needing a high level of care, now have a place to support them in their transition. Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona provides a missing service greatly needed by the people we serve together. With 40-beds and all private rooms, RHNA is committed to partnering with our healthcare community to help ensure amazing care is provided close to home. We are proud to be working with RHNA and look forward to serving our community together.

