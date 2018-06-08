Victims fight off violent home invaders in Cornville`

CORNVILLE -- Shortly after midnight Sunday, June 3, two men wearing bandanas over their faces allegedly entered a home in the 2600 block of South Greaves Place, Cornville, armed with a revolver and shotgun, officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) said.

According to victim accounts, one of the men, 33-year-old Matthew Goff of Cornville, entered a bedroom and escorted a victim at gunpoint into the living room, where 3- and 5-year-olds were sleeping.

The other man, 32-year-old Adam Brock of Cornville, fired a shotgun toward the victim, but missed, hitting a VCR player instead, the YCSO reported.

The shot woke up another resident and alerted a guest who was outside working in a shop, YCSO deputies were told. Both entered the living room and all three adult victims started fighting with the two suspects.

As the fight continued, the victims were able to physically remove the suspects from the home, deputies reported. However, Goff allegedly returned with a handgun and one of the victims began fighting with him. Another victim came to help and reportedly stabbed Goff several times in defense of the other victim and taking the handgun.

Goff eventually ran from the victim’s property until he was found lying in the street about a block away, injured from stab wounds. When deputies found him, he told them that he had been “jumped” and could not identify suspects. The statement was a complete fabrication, YCSO officials said.

After speaking with Goff, deputies went to his home the next block over on Karlson Drive, and found Brock, who is Goff’s roommate. Brock denied any knowledge of the home invasion, but his injuries told otherwise, deputies reported. A search warrant was served at the Karlson Drive home, and the involved shotgun was found.

During follow-up, it was determined Brock was an ex-family member to one of the victims.

“Although not confirmed in the initial reports, it appears the suspects sought to rob the home of some valuables they believed were inside,” said YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn.

Brock was booked the day of the incident on charges of aggravated assault, robbery, burglary and a weapons offense. He remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

Goff was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for surgery-related treatment due to his stab wounds. As a result, his booking was delayed and occurred Thursday, June 7. He admitted his participation in the home invasion, YCSO officials said. Goff remains in the Yavapai County jail on charges including assault, robbery, burglary, and a weapons offense. Bond has yet to be set.

Both suspects have prior felony convictions. As a result, they are prohibited from possessing firearms.

All victims sustained various injuries, YCSO officials said. One victim suffered a severe laceration to his hand requiring surgery. Another victim suffered cuts, scrapes and a head contusion. A total of four victims were eventually involved in the incident.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.