Update: Woman leaves $170,000 in cash behind at Kingman Walmart

KINGMAN – A Valle Vista woman told police she accidentally left $170,000 in cash at a Kingman, Arizona Walmart Tuesday.

She reported that she took a suitcase containing the money into the store and placed it in the bottom of a shopping cart. When she left, she went to her vehicle and returned the cart to the front of the store near the bike rack. She left the case behind in the bottom of the cart.

When the woman returned home she realized she had forgotten the case. She made a return trip to Walmart but could not find the suitcase and called the Kingman Police Department.

Video surveillance from Walmart confirms she placed the case, about the size of a carry-on piece of luggage, on the bottom rack of a shopping cart. Video also shows her returning the cart and leaving the case behind.

Police originally released a photo of a young man they called a person of interest who was seen on store surveillance exiting the store at about 2:30 p.m. with a computer or messenger type case around his shoulder and carrying a skateboard. He appears to walk to the shopping cart left behind by the woman, bend down, and take the case with him walking southbound away from Walmart through its parking lot., police said.

However, a later statement from police reported that detectives were able to identify the young man in the photo and that he was cooperating with investigators.

"At this point there is nothing to confirm that this person took the suitcase," police said in the latest statement. "Detectives are still investigating and viewing additional surveillance footage."

No further details were given.

KPD is now asking for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of, "a piece of luggage with a large amount of cash."

The woman told police that the cash in the suitcase came from proceeds she received after selling her home and business in Texas, and she didn't want to leave it unattended in her car while she was shopping.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the suitcase is asked to contact KPD by calling 928-753-2191; report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234; or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on "Give a Tip.”

Information provided by Kingman Police Department