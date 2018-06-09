5 things you need to know about Tuesday’s Clarkdale Town Council meeting

1. Mabery announces 2019 retirement

Town Manager Gayle Mabery informed the Council she will be retiring July 1, 2019. The Council will take possible action to change the employment agreement between the Town and Mabery to coincide with her retirement date. All other provisions of Mabery’s contract remain.

2. Clarkdale-Jerome Resource Officer

The Council will discuss, but take no action on, an intergovernmental agreement between the Town and the Clarkdale-Jerome School District to consider a school resource officer. The Clarkdale Police request the school assist the police department partial funding assistance for the school resource officer according to Police Chief Randy Taylor. The Community Oriented Policing grant ran out in 2017, leaving the department to seek alternative resources. The Clarkdale-Jerome District has agreed to pay $10,000 for the officer services.

3. Yavapai College radio antenna

The Council will take possible action on a memorandum of understanding between Yavapai County Community College and the Town regarding the placement of a radio communications antenna. The installation of the antenna will improve radio communications in the Foothills area, according to Police Chief Randy Taylor.

4. August primary ballot

The Town Clerk will draw the ballot order of the primary election candidates by lottery.

5. November bond election

The Council will consider and possibly adopt a resolution ordering and authorizing matters necessary for bond election to be held November 6, 2018. If adopted, deadline for submitted arguments is August 8, 2018 at 5 p.m.

In May the Council directed staff to prepare for the call of a General Obligation Bond election in November. The issuance of bonds payable from secondary property tax will be designated for street repairs and improvements, according to Town Clerk Mary Ellen Dunn.