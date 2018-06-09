Beaver Creek to hire two Big Park educators

RIMROCK – With the recent closure of Sedona’s Big Park School, teachers have been offered positions within the Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District.

At least two of those educators have decided to join the Beaver Creek School District, according to BCSD Superintendent Karin Ward.

Monday, the district governing board of the Beaver Creek School District is expected to approve four new hires for the 2018-2019 school year, including two teachers, a bus driver and a paraprofessional.

At Beaver Creek School, Cynthia Ramirez will teach the Blended Learning Program’s grades 4 and 5. Said Ward, Ramirez “was looking for a new home” after Big Park closed following the 2018-2018 school year.

“We feel fortunate to have her,” Ward said. “We’re thrilled that she wanted to be a part of our team.”

With what Ward called a “strong special education background,” Beaver Creek resident Elizabeth Sandoval will serve as a paraprofessional at Beaver Creek in 2018-2019.

Formerly a student-teacher at Beaver Creek, Jeff Reeves is expected to work in “traditional fifth- through eighth-grade classrooms,” Ward said.

Lee Hendrickson, who will be one of the district’s bus drivers, also comes from Sedona.

At 6 p.m. Monday, the Beaver Creek School District governing board will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at the Beaver Creek School District campus, located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

This meeting is open to the public.

A copy of the June 11 agenda will be available within 24 hours of the meeting at http://www.bcs.k12.az.us/Governing_Board.

