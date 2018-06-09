How much more money do Ducey dollars afford Beaver Creek teachers?

RIMROCK – One of the big questions across Verde Valley’s school districts is how much of a pay raise will teachers get this year.

Normally, Arizona’s educators don’t count on much more than Proposition 301 monies. But thanks to money promised by Gov. Doug Ducey, raises are estimated to be at about 10 percent, at least that’s what Beaver Creek School District Superintendent Karin Ward is “looking toward” for her teachers.

However, the Beaver Creek School District’s governing board has yet to approve a budget for the next fiscal year.

According to a draft agenda for June 11, the Beaver Creek School Board is expected to approve a public hearing date and request for budget adoption for 6 p.m. Monday, July 9.

In the draft agenda, Ward stated that with current year funding starting in July 2018, “the budget solely estimates the amount of funds the district will receive throughout the year.”

Funds, Ward continued, will be based “on the number of students attending Beaver Creek monthly throughout the year.”

But pay increases due to the Ducey dollars, she also said, will be presented in July as part of the district’s final budget recommendation.

“You can bet we want our staff to get as much of a raise as possible,” said Ward, who added that she would also present a new salary determination chart at the July meeting.

“How I do that [the 10-percent pay increase] requires me to change the chart, so I need to ‘touch’ each teacher’s salary to make sure we benefit them before we hire someone else,” Ward said.

Monday, the Beaver Creek School Board is also expected to discuss the following items:

Results of a district-wide parent survey.

Request to use available money from fiscal year 2017-2018 budget to purchase $25,000 in laptops and charging stations for 1-to-1 computers in the school’s grade 5 through 8 Blended Learning Rooms.

-Request to approve Pearson Envision as mathematics curriculum for the school’s grade 6 through 8 students. The board’s approval of this curriculum will align with the school’s children in grades K-5.

“We’ll now have a K-8 mathematics curriculum that’s seamless,” Ward said.

-Request to approve Houghton Mifflin English Language Arts curriculum for the school’s sixth-grade students. For the past two years, Beaver Creek has used Houghton Mifflin English Language Arts for grades 4 and 5.

At 6 p.m. Monday, the Beaver Creek School District governing board will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting at the Beaver Creek School District campus, located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

This meeting is open to the public.

A copy of the June 11 agenda will be available within 24 hours of the meeting at http://www.bcs.k12.az.us/Governing_Board.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42