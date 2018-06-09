Kay Donna DeTar, daughter of Gilbert and Lula Driskell, closed her beautiful, blue eyes for the last time on Sunday, June 3, 2018, at 11:01 a.m., as she said good-bye to this world. She was 85 years old.





Kay charmed everyone she met, and she loved to sing. We were so fortunate that she kept her mind clear until the end and we were able to enjoy her company to the last. Our Mom brought us West from Michigan in 1973 to the Verde Valley in Arizona.

Recently her home was near her daughter in Grants Pass, Oregon.



Kay is survived by her daughter, Willowsong; and sons, Joel, Darryl and Robert. She loved her grandkids (19 in total) and her great-grandkids (26 in total). Her proudest article of clothing was her sweater that had the names of all of her children, grand-children and great-grandchildren on it. She called them her “Little Snowflakes,” so she could always take them with her in spirit.





If you are so inclined, and in her honor, please make a donation to your local hospice. They are wonderful people who care for our loved ones at the hardest times of their lives.





