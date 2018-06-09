Mingus, Camp Verde softball players earn All-State honors

Five local high school softball players earned All-State honors from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Mingus Union senior Nikki Zielinski made the 4A first team. On the 2A side, Camp Verde sophomore Jacy Finley and CV junior Tyra Smith were first team.

Cowboys freshmen Cassandra Casillas and Jenna Huey on the second team. Sophomore Hailey Moore was honorable mention.

“I think we did pretty good, as far as the girls getting selected,” CV head coach Henry Smith said. “Tyra and Jacy for first team, I know they were pretty excited about it. To have our freshmen recognized so early in their high school careers is a pretty big deal as well.”

In baseball, Camp Verde junior Dominiq Bruno was honorable mention All-State.

In 4A softball, Shannon Patterson from Mohave was Conference Coach of the Year, Diana Montano of Salpointe Catholic was Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Madisen Duryea from Bradshaw Mountain was Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Cactus’ Alynah Torres

Cactus was Conference Player of the Year.

In 2A softball, Trevor Ward of Willcox was Conference Coach of the Year, Benson’s Katie Sherman was Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Emily Darwin of Benson was Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Benson’s Emmarae Wilson was Conference Player of the Year.

In the 4A baseball ranks, Oscar Favela of Nogales was Conference Coach of the Year and Thunderbirds’ Haydn McGeary was Conference Player of the Year. Dante DeNiro of Catalina Foothills and James Gamble of Greenway were co Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Matthew Masciangelo of Seton Catholic Prep, Tyler Pruitt from Sunrise Mountain and Flagstaff’s Drew Healy were tri Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

In 2A baseball, Bob Hershey from Gilbert Christian was Conference Coach of the Year, Nathan Tarver of Phoenix Christian was Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Gilbert Christian’s Nick Hershey was Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Adrian Santa Cruz of Phoenix Christian was Conference Player of the Year.

In addition, Zielinski was 4A Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year, Bruno was 2A Central Region Player of the Year and Finley was 2A Central Defensive Player of the Year.