Mingus Union wins 11 awards in annual Music Theatre competition

COTTONWOOD –
Meet the winners of Mingus Union High School’s A Troupe Of Ridiculous Thespians
State Championship award
Alex Goltz, Sound
Design:
Ball said that state champion received “some great comments.”
“From properly EQ’ing the microphones so the voices sound natural and not synthetic, to balancing 30 vocal mics, 16 pit microphones, and 2 floor mics for tap dancing, he balanced all so each voice could be heard and the pit was balanced with the vocals,” Ball said.
“Add to it the sound effects all throughout the show, and that is why he walked away with the state title.”
State finalist awards
Audrey Worden, Best Female Lead and Best Vocalist:
Audrey Worden “stole my heart every time she sang in the show,” Ball said. “Her voice is like velvet, and it appears she effortlessly sings each song and note. Her acting as a spit-fire Tom-boy in the show’s town of Deadrock Nevada was spot on and had the whole audience laughing and rooting for her to let her guard down to fall in love with Bobby Child on stage.”
Top-10 finalist award, Best Male Lead and Best Dancer
Preston Chalmers
“Because he was our leading male in our show and he danced non-stop tap for 2.5 hours,” Chalmers was recognized for two awards.
“I was super impressed with his ability on our stage and it turns out, so were the state judges,” Ball said. “His comedic timing combined with his singing and dancing made him stand out on our stage and the state’s stage as well.”
Top-10 finalist awards, Best Hair and Make-up Design
Amyah Lee and Sara Boykin:
Amyah Lee and Sara Boykin were in charge of hair and make-up for this show. This is the fourth year Amyah Lee has been top in the state for hair and make-up design. Ball said that Lee’s research to creating the proper period hair, combined with her technique to teach her peers what has to be done throughout the show, “make her an invaluable asset to our department.”
Top-10 finalist award, Best Supporting
Actress
Malia Duarte:
Malia Duarte played the role of Irene, a “sassy, upper class woman from New York who definitely wore the pants in the relationship,” Ball said.
“Her song towards the end of the musical, Naughty Baby, was delivered with professional vocals and acting all the way through,” Ball said. “It may have turned some heads in town, but it turned the right heads from the state judges to land her in the top-10.”
Top-10 finalist award, Best Supporting Actor
Zayne Hirsch
Ball said that Zayne Hirsch is “a wonderful comedic actor.”
“His timing and line delivery is spot on, and the accent he created for this role was so precise some people thought it might be his real voice,” Ball said. “Fortunately his best friend is Preston [Chalmers] and their chemistry on stage was off the charts.”
Hirsch played Bela Zangler.
Top-10 finalist award, Best Prop Design
Shenoah Williams
Ball said that “one thing everyone noticed about this show was the amount of props involved and how everything was used throughout the show.”
“From finding cast iron skillets and pick-axes to making signs and paper that were broken and token every night,” the attention to detail of Shenoah Williams, as well as her “determination to make everything in period is what brought her to the top-10 in the state.”
“One of my favorite gags that she made a reality is when Bobby Child entered the town of Deadrock Nevada, he ascended a staircase made of luggage,” Ball recalled. “While the audience probably didn’t think much about it, having to find all the luggage and build platforms inside each of them so they would be stable enough to stack and walk on was a daunting task that she tackled effortlessly.”
Top-10 finalist award
Mingus Union High School, Best Musical
On May 26, Mingus Union High School’s A Troupe Of Ridiculous Thespians sent its cast and crew of Crazy for You to the annual Arizona High School Music Theatre awards ceremony at Arizona State University’s Gammage Memorial Auditorium.
According to James Ball, Mingus Union’s theater director, his thespians “did quite well.”
He wasn’t kidding.
Led by Alex Goltz, who won the state championship award for Sound Design, Mingus Union finished the night with one state champion award, two state finalist awards and eight top-10 finalist awards.
These students and the adults involved work so hard and we are all beaming with pride that our school continues to be one of the best in the state for live theatre,” Ball said.
For Best Female Lead and Best Vocalist, Audrey Worden won two state finalist awards; Preston Chalmers won two won a top-10 finalist awards – Best Male Lead and Best Dancer – Malia Duarte won a top-10 finalist award for Best Supporting Actress, Zayne Hirsch won a top-10 finalist award for Best Supporting Actor, Shenoah Williams won a top-10 finalist award for Best Prop Design and Amyah Lee and Sara Boykin each won a won a top-10 finalist award for Best Hair and Make-up Design.
Mingus Union High School was also recognized with a top-10 finalist award for Best Musical for Crazy for You, which played from Saturday, April 21 through Sunday, April 29.
“As far as the show being a top ten finalist, I was super excited,” Ball said. “This is the first year the competition has announced shows as top-10 first before they picked the winner. In the past, we never knew where we stood. Now it’s nice is amounted Mingus is amount the top in the state.”
The Arizona High School Music Theatre awards are a subsidiary of the Jimmy Awards, held each summer in New York.
At this year’s competition, 28 schools represented 32 musicals, Ball said.
