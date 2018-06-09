Obituary: Laci Jeanne Teague 1992-2018

Laci Jeanne Teague, born March 23, 1992, and her unborn son, Zane Patrick Stouffer, 6 months, with their beautiful, sweethearts and spirits were lifted by the hand of Jesus to Heaven on May 29, 2018.



Laci was born in Cottonwood, Arizona, spent her school years in Camp Verde and graduated from Camp Verde High School. She attended Lift Off Academy, worked retail stores and in child care services.



Laci was an exceptional mother, wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, and friend to everyone. She was always willing to help out a friend and be there by their side as needed. Her heart was so full of love for her family. She enjoyed being outdoors, target practicing, riding horses, and she was a beautiful ballerina when she was young. She has created many pieces of beautiful artwork and has left a love of art with her children by letting them express themselves with paints and chalk drawings. She also loved artistic tattoos and proudly displayed her feelings on her body.



Her husband, Steven Stouffer, and she were so looking forward to Zane being a new addition to their family.

They owned and operated a remodeling business in Colorado, where they lived with their children, Daviniti Jeanne-Lee, age 5, and Leighton Jacob Teague, age 19 months. Laci is survived by her husband; children; mother, Tami Teague; father and step-mother, Justin and Carolyn Teague; her sister, KyLeigh Teague; her sister, Hannah Teague; brother, Josh Teague; sister-in-law Emmy; grandparents, David and Dee Whitt; great-grandmother, Maggie Whitt; Uncle Tim Svehaug; and many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends she thought of as family.



We will always have her beautiful smile and laugh in our memories of her. We will never let her children forget her. A Celebration of Life will be at Parkside Church in Camp Verde, Arizona, June 23, 2018, at 2 p.m.





If you want to potluck a dessert to share, please do so. If you want to donate to help with the children’s needs, there is a go fund me account set up in Laci’s name.



