Obituary: Louise Teague-Curtis

Louise Teague-Curtis, 66, of Camp Verde Arizona, went to see her Lord on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, after a long battle with cancer.



Louise was born in Cottonwood, Arizona, to Alvin and Valda Teague. She lived most of her life in Camp Verde except for a short period where she lived in Prescott Valley, Arizona.



Louise retired from the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office where she lived her passion of assisting crime victims and the community.



Louise loved to hike, woodworking projects, traveling and gardening. She was especially fond of her chickens.



Louise is survived by her husband, Dave; her children, Nathan (Jenni), Stacey (Darren), Cody and Heather (Ken). She was crazy about her grandchildren, which include Madison, Morgan, Cody, Chloe, Bailey, Silas, Isaac, Joel, Ellie, Israel, Zorey and Cierra. Louise is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Valda.



Services will be June 16, 2018, at 10 a.m., Parkside Community Church, 401 Camp Lincoln Road, Camp Verde. A short reception to follow at the church. Condolences may be conveyed at www.Buelerfuneralhome.com.





Information provided by survivors.