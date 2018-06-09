What’s Happening in the Verde Valley: June 10

Mobile Devices Users Group

You’ve got it. Now you’ve got to use it. Join us in The Center at Camp Verde Community Library on Tuesday, June 19th at 4 pm, where Wendy, PC Help Desk Library Clerk, will host a users group for people who use all kinds of mobile devices.

Bring your Apple iPhone/iPad, Android phone/tablet, Windows phone/tablet or any other mobile device and discover better techniques, helpful tools and more. This is a group for people with mobile devices helping each other by sharing what they know, what they learn and what they want to learn. With so many varieties of devices and operating systems on the market, Wendy cannot be an expert in every single one, but she does understand the underlying principles and loves learning. Join her, learn with her and learn from each other! The Group meets the 3rd Tuesday of every month at the same time and location.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Rd. Camp Verde, AZ. For more information about this or any other program in the library, call 928-554-8380

Cottonwood Toastmasters to give away prizes at open house

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club makes learning to speak in front of an audience comfortable and fun. The public is invited to come see the club in action at the Toastmasters Open House Monday, June 18th, 12:00-1:00 PM, at Cottonwood Village, 201 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

Guests will have opportunities to draw for prizes, and will be served a light lunch. They will observe how Toastmasters helps members improve leadership and communication skills, as well as their ability to speak in front of an audience. Each speech builds on skills acquired in the previous speech, and members work at their own pace through their chosen program. In the process, they gain confidence, build self-esteem and learn to captivate audiences.

Members have fun by practicing their joke-telling abilities and learning to speak extemporaneously. They acquire skills to keep their listeners as spellbound as the best TED talk speakers they have seen and admired. Toastmasters learn to express ideas, feelings, and beliefs in the context of a fun, non-judgmental environment that nurtures the communicator within!

For more information, contact Lou Rangel at 928-300-4945 or Noah Blough at 626-376-7637, or just show up. No reservation necessary.

Big Band Echoes at the Library

Big Band Echoes, a nostalgic look back to the Big Band Era of the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s, will be meeting at the Cottonwood Public Library on Friday, June 15 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and will continue on the third Fridays of each month. Hosted by Jim Ahlstrom, a former radio personality now living in Cottonwood, the program will feature music from the Big Band Era along with a special emphasis each month on a featured big band leader, a short bio and a sampling of their best known hits. Noted big band singers will also be featured. Ahlstrom says he’ll conduct some trivia elements involving big band themes, song titles, and lyrics to challenge the audience. The audience will also be introduced to foreign big bands, one or two novelty songs and portions of big band radio remotes recorded during that era. Current artists of the big band genre will also be presented.

This month Ahlstrom will be featuring the Syd Lawrence Orchestra from England as the featured band of the month, and the featured vocalist of the month will be Nat King Cole and the Trio. Other artists include Boots Randolph, Doc Severinsen, Sammy Kaye, Glen Gray, Ozzie Nelson, Tommy Dorsey, Harry James, Carmen McRae, Lena Horne, Ella Fitzgerald, Jo Stafford, Julie London and Sarah Vaughan. The group will meet in the Dede Ewald Room. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Breakfast at VFW Post 7400

June 9, at the VFW Post 7400 from 8-10 a.m. Breakfast. Chef Chris the former owner of the Muse Bistro and School house will be our guest Chef. Also going to be there to help is Maria Contres Boy Scout Troop. Serving Basic Breakfast 2 eggs cooked your way, hash browns, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, toast just a $7. Donation. Pancake Breakfast with you choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage just a $4. Donation also have Biscuits and Gravy, choice of ham, bacon or sausage $4. donation.

705 E. Aspen, Cottonwood.

Google Apps Class at Cottonwood Library

Google Apps are a suite of web-based messaging and collaboration applications that Google hosts on their own servers. Google provides these applications as a free “service,” rather than as software to download and install. To access these applications, you simply use a web browser on a computer that’s connected to the Internet. Google Apps includes Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Photos and more.

Learn more about Google Apps in a series of three free classes at the Cottonwood Public Library. The first class is on Wednesday, June 13, followed by Wednesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 27. Classes will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Dede Ewald Room.

Registration is required, please called 928-634-7559 to sign up. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info.

Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance Block Party

The Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance along with The Clarkdale Foundation presents the second summer Block Party. There will be live music with Connor Danks sponsored by Four Eight Wineworks and the 10-12 Lounge. Clarkdale’s local restaurants will serve food and there will be beer booth sponsored by Hensley Beverage Company pouring favorites from Stone, Four Peaks, Barrio, Mother Road and Lumberyard breweries. There’s never a cover and it’s all on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale. Join us Friday, June 29th from 6-9 p.m., and celebrate the summer and all that’s Clarkdale.

Local musicians perform ‘Music in the Stacks’

The next Music in the Stacks, a free monthly concert series, will take place on Thursday, June 14th at 5:30 p.m. in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 5-7 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

June’s concert features the following talented local musicians: Jo Berger, Ray Sealing, Jack Wilden, Mike McReynolds and Matt Fabritz. These free concerts will continue the second Thursday of every month at the same time and location.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other program at the library, call 928-554-8380.