Celebrate Father’s Day weekend at Bella Vita Ristorante with Live Entertainment

Bella Vita Ristorante will be hosting live outdoor entertainment all week long in celebration of Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17th. The #1 rated ‘Italian Restaurant in Sedona’ by Trip Advisor; Bella Vita Ristorante is now offering live entertainment five nights a week - Wednesdays through Sundays. Don’t miss Executive Chef, Alberto Salgado offering exquisite house-made Italian cuisine nightly. The spacious outdoor patio is open for fantastic food, drink and live entertainment each night at 5 p.m.

Bobby Myhre serenades live at Bella Vita Ristorante on Wednesday, June 13th from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Bobby Myhre performs with such enthusiasm; his style and charisma are reminiscent of the Big Band era. Along with songs from Frank Sinatra, Myhre performs hits from favorites like Jerry Vale, Barry Manilow, Dean Martin and Bobby Darin. Bobby Myhre brings back the Big Band era with gusto each Wednesday in June at Bella Vita Ristorante.

Brian Peterman will be performing at Bella Vita Ristorante on Thursday June 14th from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Singer and songwriter, Peterman has entertained audiences across the west coast for the past 30 years. He performs an eclectic collection of acoustic classics encompassing the ‘golden oldie’ decades of the 60s and 70s as well as original material.

Returning Friday, June 15th, Brian Peterman will be at Bella Vita Ristorante from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Singer and songwriter, Peterman has entertained audiences across the West Coast for over 30 years. Peterman’s performance style is fun, easygoing and down-to-earth, ensuring a great evening for all in attendance.

On Saturday, June 16th, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. the live entertainment continues with troubadour and guitarist Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante. Dan Vega performs a great mix of his original songs as well as a handful of carefully selected covers for the perfect evening of musical entertainment.

Dan Vega will return on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17th from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. to Bella Vita Ristorante for the second night of live musical entertainment. Singer and songwriter, Vega is a Sedona local with strong guitar influences from the Buffalo and Austin Blues scenes. Don’t miss this special evening of Father’s Day food and entertainment.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located 2 miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368. For hours of operation, general information and reservations please call (928) 282-4540 or visit www.bellavitasedona.com. Bella Vita Ristorante is located at 6701 W State Route 89A in the beautiful Sedona Pines Resort.