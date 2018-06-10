Jazz Pianist & Composer Louis Landon Trio Live at Sound Bites Grill

Louis Landon is a composer, Steinway artist, and Pianist for Peace who has dedicated his life to music. He will be performing at entertainment restaurant Sound Bites Grill June 16th at 7 p.m.

His career has taken him around the world playing a variety of styles with some of the most recognized names in the entertainment industry. He toured nationally and internationally, playing classical music for Mikhail Baryshnikov; jazz fusion with The John Payne Band; Latin music with “Pucho and his Latin Soul Brothers”; pop music with Rupert “Pina Colada Song” Holmes; rock & roll with John Hall, opening for “Little Feat”.

Louis began playing the piano by ear at 4 years old and began lessons at five. As a teenager, he played guitar and keyboard in bands and went on to study music at Stony Brook University, Boston Conservatory and Berklee College of Music.

For the past 29 years, through his production company, Landon Music Company, Louis has written and produced music for film, video, and commercials. He recorded his first original piano album, Love Songs & Jazz, in 1994 and has since released 26 albums, 19 of which are solo piano albums, the latest entitled, Looking Beyond the Mirror.

He has released 26 CDs on the LCI record label, his latest entitled “Looking Beyond the Mirror” was released on December 25, 2017.

“While some pianists are virtuosos in their playing and others may not be as technically proficient, but have great emotional content in their music, Louis Landon brings it all together with impeccable style and grace. His work covers diverse compositional terrain, incorporating influences of classical, new age, jazz, pop, and more in a mellifluous spectrum of moods and musical colors.” Michaeldiamondmusic.com

Recognition

Departure – Solo Piano was nominated for Album of the Year 2017 by Whisperings Radio.

Healing Hearts 2 – Solo Piano won 2016 “Contemporary and Modern” Album of the Year at solo piano.com and was nominated for Album of the Year at Enlightened Piano Radio, also in 2016.

Peace Revolution. was Louis Landon’s 7th CD and 2nd solo piano CD. It was #7 on the NAR top 100 charts and was played on over 50 stations worldwide.

Unwind charted at #3 of the top 100 cds for the month of February, 2006 on Zone Music Reporter’s website, playing on over 121 stations internationally.

Louis Landon is solo piano recording artist for peace. His mission is to create a more loving and peaceful world by writing, recording, and performing music from the heart. He will be playing as a Trio with Troy Perkins and Eddie Barattini. This is a ticketed event and you may call or buy tickets online.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona. SBG is open for lunch and dinner daily at 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. For more information call 928-282-2713 or SoundBitesGrill.com