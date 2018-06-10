Painter Amiel Weisfogel Joins Goldenstein Gallery

Goldenstein Gallery is delighted to welcome oil painter Amiel Weisfogel to their gallery of artists. Acclaimed for his evocative work, his paintings have been featured in numerous shows and galleries nationally including Santa Fe and the National Academy of Fine Arts in New York City.

Weisfogel’s love affair with painting began at a young age but it was at 19 that his work was profoundly transformed when a professor of his introduced him to the paintings of Nathan Oliveira. To this day he remembers seeing Oliveira’s lone figures and stark gestural landscapes for the first time in Manhattan and feeling awed. He wondered what it would be like to create an image so utterly compelling and powerful.

“I believe that art should have at its core a sense of emotional urgency.” Weisfogel notes “ And I am equally certain that a well-executed painting will leave an indelible mark on the heart of the viewer.”

This passion is evident in his paintings which are full of visceral textures that seem to leap off of the canvas capturing the energy of the artist. He works to paint from life in an emotionally vibrant way, focusing on gestures and posture, on how individuals wrestle with negative space, and on the passing moments when subjects find and lose their place amid light and shadow.

Viewers of his work are transfixed by his impressionistic landscapes which beckon them inward to another place and time. Abstract in tone, they invite the audience to allow their imagination to flow unfettered into the piece.

