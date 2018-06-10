Sedona Film Festival hosts big-screen debut of ‘The Scottish Play’

The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed production of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” showing in Sedona on Sunday, June 17 at 4 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Shakespeare’s most intense tragedy explores the damaging physical and psychological effects of political ambition on those who seek power for its own sake.

Set in the ruined aftermath of a bloody civil war, in a ravaged world where everyone is ruthlessly fighting to survive. Here we meet the Macbeths, a couple propelled towards the crown by forces of elemental darkness.

Directed by the National Theatre’s Artistic Director Rufus Norris, this acclaimed production brings together two theatre legends — Rory Kinnear and Anne-Marie Duff — to play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth.

A universal story, “Macbeth” has been performed around the world since it was written in the 1600s.

“Macbeth” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, June 17 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.