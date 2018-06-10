Summit Dub Squad returns to Main Stage

Main Stage in Cottonwood is the place to dance this weekend.

On Friday, June 15 has local favorite DJ ill.Ego emcees his monthly recurring Main Stage’s “3rd Fridays” Dance Party. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley but throughout Arizona. Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is free and begins at 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 16 sees the return of Flagstaff-based reggae/dub act, Summit Dub Squad. Summit Dub Squad is a five-piece band that brings together a musically and culturally diverse group of individuals who share a common love for positivity, diversity and unity. Summit Dub Squad mixes and mashes reggae, hip hop, funk, punk and folk into a danceable and very listenable genre they classify as “High Elevation Sound Flavor.” In 2008 Summit Dub Squad performed at four Music Festivals across the Southwest (The Telemagica Arts & Music Festival in Jacumba, California, The Jerome Good Times Festival and Flagstaff Music Festival in Arizona, and The First Annual Mesilla Valley Feel Good Music Festival in Las Cruces, New Mexico). The event is free and begins at 9:00 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8:00 p.m. Tuesdays are more Karaoke at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7:00 p.m. Thursdays has Trivia with Brett and Candy at 7:30 p.m. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to close and 9:00 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.