The Wright Brothers return to The Grasshopper Grill

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea, offering up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. Add the ever popular $5.00 burger and a beer special, and suddenly Tuesday becomes extra special.

Thursday, June 14th a special and rare Verde Valley appearance of The Wright Brothers will reprise the days when they packed the house every Thursday at The Grasshopper Grill lounge. Classic country done so right, folks still recall those times from years back. Real brothers Doug on bass and Kevin on guitar transform the room with dead-on versions of Willie, Waylon, Hank, Merle and almost any other favorite country artist you can name. Come early for this one.

Friday, June 15th, Rick Cyge fills the lounge with some of the tastiest fingerstyle guitar work to be seen anywhere. Residing and performing primarily in the Sedona area, Rick’s stylings have received rave reviews from audiences comprised of folks from all around the world. His finger-picked renditions come from a wide range of genres and are highlighted especially in his treatment of Beatles favorites.

Saturday, June 16th, classically trained guitarist Gina Machovina returns to the Grasshopper lounge. As accomplished as any similarly trained instrumentalist at the highest levels, Gina chooses Sedona and the Verde Valley as her touring range. Gina’s musicality is equally exposed in her vocal stylings across all popular music realms. Using those classical guitar chops to her best advantage, Fleetwood Mac, Neil Young and a host of rockers are presented faithfully yet unconventionally in a manner that sets her above and apart as a true pro and regional favorite.