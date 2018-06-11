Be Fit Fit! Grains: They Are Not That Complicated

So, here we go again: Standing at the Whole Grocers in front of that intimidating wall, featuring several rows of like-looking large cntainers, each container containing that “something” inside.

Today, we are on the pursuit of GRAINS!

But which of those similarly-looking products are really grains and which are even any good for us?!

OK, let’s put some order into that grain mess.

Let’s start form the queen of them all, the quinoa. Technically, it is classified as a “pseudo grain”, whatever it means… But the important stuff you really want to know about is that it is gluten-free and it contains all of the essential amino acids. That means that quinoa is a plan which offers us full-scoped protein! It tastes slightly nutty. I, personally, never overcook anything (unless I burn it, oftentimes together with the pot in which the victimized food is trapped). So, I cook it for maybe ten minutes max, just in water. There are several varieties of quinoa, such as the gold one, the red one and the white. The red quinoa (which looks more brownish than reddish) offers the best taste, I think.

Farro is nutritionally alike to quinoa and also worth to try. Great source of protein, fiber, calcium and it also has that slightly nutty flavor. When facing that Whole Foods Wall Of Bins, look for light brown grain, slightly bigger and longer than rice grain.

Then, try spelt. Just do not cast spell on me while trying to distinguish it from farro! (Disclosure: they look very alike!). It is great for salads and to combine with fresh herbs, spices, pepper, nuts, and it is also good for stews.

Make sure that you also try frekkeh. It has twice more the proteins and four times more the fiber than brown rice – so, rice, move over! Just like brown rice, it tastes slightly chewy and it is super good to add to your Greek yoghurt and fresh berries for your breakfast.

Make sure that, whenever possible, you buy organic. Organic grains and pseudograins are very important, as the final product we are consuming there is very exposed to nay type of potential pesticide and other “treatment” during its growth period. So, protect yourself and whenever possible, shop organic!

