Crews extinguish attic fire on Rancho Vista Way

The Verde Valley Fire District responded to a report of a structure fire on the 300 block of Rancho Vista Way on Sunday, June 10, at about 10 p.m.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Joe Moore, crews arrived to an attic fire venting from the north side of the home.



“Crews went into offensive mode and made an attack through the garage attic access quickly stopping the fire spread to the rest of the structure,” said Moore. “Crews were on scene for two hours and there were no injuries.



Other agencies that assisted with the call were, Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department, Yavapai County Sheriff, Verde Valley Ambulance Company, and Arizona Crisis Team.



Information provided by Verde Valley Fire District