Human skull found in river determined to be historical remains

CLARKDALE – The Yavapai County Medical Examiner has determined the skull found in the Verde River at the Tuzigoot River Access Point to be historical remains.

There is “no reason to believe it is evidence of a crime,” according to a news release from Clarkdale Police Dept. Sgt. Nicole Florisi.

On June 4, swimmers found the skull in the Verde River and contacted Clarkdale police.

“The skull was taken to the Yavapai County Medical Examiner’s Office,” Florisi said in the news release. “The department received information on June 7, 2018, that the examiner determined the skull to be historical remains and had no reason to believe it is evidence of a crime. The Medical Examiner’s Office will coordinate additional examination by an anthropologist and possibly an odontologist to obtain more information.”

The Clarkdale Police Department is coordinating with other local jurisdictions. The remains will be released to the proper agency once the Medical Examiner’s investigation is complete.

Florisi said the swimmer who found the skull returned to the same area along the river June 10 and found a lower human jawbone.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an examination of the jawbone and work with coordinating agencies on their findings.

Additional information will be posted on the Town of Clarkdale website at http://www.clarkdale.az.gov when it becomes available.

Information provided by Clarkdale Police Dept.