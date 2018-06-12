Bill Tinnin seeks seat on Cottonwood City Council Q&A

Bill Tinnin

• Age: 64

• Years in Arizona/Verde Valley: Native Arizonan

• Professional (and military) history: I joined the Army out of high school in 1972. Spent nearly eight years overseas in Berlin, Germany.Most of my professional careers has been as an Arizona Realtor.

• Education: Some college at schools overseas and some at NAU.

• Elective and Advisory Experience: I have no politcial experience other than having been on the Airport Commission since its inception.

• Civic Affiliations: I am the American Legion Post Commander and am going into my fourth year as commander.

Question 1: How would you characterize the operations of Cottonwood’s city government? What are the city’s strengths and what are its most noticeable weaknesses?

As all organizations, clubs, non-profits and even a small town like cottonwood, rumor mill is a constant problem. The facts must be discovered and displayed.

Question 2: The Cottonwood City Council has voted to increase the municipal sales tax levy by .5 percent. Do you support this tax increase? Why or Why Not? If you do not support it, what areas of the budget do believe are the best choices for spending reduction, and why?



Actually, sorry to say, I do support it. The reason I support it is that all ogranizations must have an emergency fund. It’s common knowledge fact that bad news comes from all directions. The city is not a non-profit and must run a fine line between the citizens and the costs of the city’s services to the citizens.

Question 3: What is your present/past involvement/participation with the City of Cottonwood and how does that experience best qualify you to serve the citizens of Cottonwood?

My present involvement with the City of Cottonwood is that I am presenting on the Cottonwood Airport Commission and have been since its inception. That experience has given womewhat of an insight into the city workings.