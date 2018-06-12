Cottonwood-Oak Creek estimates 7-percent teacher raises

COTTONWOOD – Thursday, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s governing board will discuss and consider the district’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2018-2019.

Thanks to money promised by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, the proposed budget shows a 7-percent increase in salary for Cottonwood-Oak Creek teachers for the upcoming school year.

The district’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2018-2019 estimates about $12.2 million in Maintenance and Operations expenditures, and perhaps more importantly, estimates an average increase of $2.906 for its educators.

A year ago, the average wage of Cottonwood-Oak Creek teachers was $42,346. This year’s proposed budget estimates $45,252 as the average salary of the district’s educators.

The $12,214,425 M&O represents a 5.4-percent increase from the $11,587,676 in Maintenance and Operations from a year ago, the proposed budget states.

Other estimated expenditures for fiscal year 2018-2019 include $1,073,013 in its classroom site fund and $260,803 in unrestricted capital outlay.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek estimates a 2.25 percent primary tax rate for 2018-2019, with a 0.985 percent secondary tax rate. Those figures compare to last year’s 2.081 percent primary and 0.9502 secondary.

Should the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board approve the proposed budget, the district would then hold a public hearing in July before it officially adopts a final budget. Though next month’s meeting has not been scheduled, Cottonwood-Oak Creek typically holds its meeting the first Tuesday of the month.

Also Thursday, Cottonwood Community School Principal Matt Schumacher will tell the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board that he would like to implement a dress code at his school.

District Superintendent Steve King said the “modified dress code” would be “similar to what they do at Mountain View Preparatory, almost like a uniform.”

Other items the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board is scheduled to discuss include:

Proposition 301 performance pay plan for fiscal year 2018-2019

Information and discussion on housing a Level D Regional Special Education Services program on the campus on what was known as Cottonwood Elementary School;

Support staff wage determination chart for fiscal year 2018-2019

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 14, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s governing board will meet for a study session at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

During the study session, the school board will discuss the proposed budget, as well as the CCS dress code and the special education services program at CES.

A study session will begin at 5:30 p.m., which will be followed by the board’s regular meeting at 6 p.m.

A copy of the agendas will be made available no later than 24 hours prior to the meeting. The agenda can be found at https://www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Call 928-634-2288 for more information.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42