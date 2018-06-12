Cottonwood receives ‘Band of Brothers D-Day’ sculpture by James Muir

COTTONWOOD -- On June 6, the anniversary of “D-Day,” the City of Cottonwood was honored to receive a sculpture by the nationally renowned allegorical sculptor James N Muir.

The piece, representative of soldiers active on D-day “plus one,” was given to the City of Cottonwood via the Verde Valley Military Service Park and is titled “Band of Brothers.”

James and his wife Linda Muir provided details about the sculpture, and the symbolic meaning behind many of the images incorporated within the historically accurate piece.



Some of these include the U.S. flag being higher than the individuals within the jeep showing the value of our Nation above all; soldiers looking to the right and to left, avoiding extremist beliefs; and the shattered swastika beneath the jeep, just to name a few.

Dave Blauert was instrumental in acquiring this sculpture for the service park and VVMSP President Ron Luce accepted the sculpture on the City’s behalf.

Members of the Verde Valley Military Service Park (VVMSP) were also present to accept the sculpture for the City as were Vice Mayor Kyla Allen and Council Members Karen Pfeifer, Linda Norman and Tosca Henry, City Manager Doug Bartosh, Deputy City Manager Rudy Rodriguez and Community Service General Manager Richard Faust.

In the future, this piece will be placed at the Verde Valley Military Service Park however, as of June 7, it can be seen at Cottonwood City Hall at 827 N Main Street, Cottonwood AZ 86326, until the pedestal has been completed and installed at the park.