Man involved in Taco Bell robbery faces 32 years; sentencing July 2

CAMP VERDE -- The man who pleaded guilty to five charges in the January 2018 robbery of a Cottonwood Taco Bell will be sentenced July 2, according to Yavapai County Superior Court records.
A change of plea conference was held May 21 in the case of 19-year-old Zion Plotnikoff, who initially pleaded not guilty to all charges Feb. 5. Plotnikoff pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary and two charges of aggravated assault, all felonies.
The maximum time in prison could be 32 years if Judge Michael Bluff elects for consecutive and aggravated sentences.
A man, later identified by Cottonwood Police as Plotnikoff, was caught on Taco Bell security cameras jumping through the drive-thru window and assaulting an employee with what was later identified as an air gun in an attempt to rob the restaurant.
Unlike Tia Stevens, another suspect in the case with a plea offer on the table, Plotnikoff does not have a prior guilty case of aggravated assault. Stevens was identified as the woman that pepper-sprayed the employee after being handed their food, according to police.
In February, Plotnikoff told police 36-year-old Stevens offered him 40 percent of the profit from the robbery, but he denied any involvement. He claimed the man with Stevens that night was her husband.
Plotnikoff will be sentenced July 2 at 3 p.m. in Yavapai Superior Court, Division VII.
