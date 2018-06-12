Obituary: Chad Steven Rust

With profound sadness our family announces the passing of Chad Steven Rust at the age of 45, on Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Sedona, Arizona.





A 1991 graduate of MUHS, Chad also earned an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Chaparral College in Tucson.



Chad was an intelligent, kind soul with a witty sense of humor. A life-long learner of knowledge, he enjoyed reading books, listening to music, watching movies, spending time outdoors, and he was a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.



Chad was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Carol Schaefer and Doug and Lorraine Rust.

Chad is survived by parents, Steve and Jodi Rust, and Cyndy and Jans Reysack; siblings, Stephanie Weigand (Lon Weigand), Heather Murray (Robert Murray), Holly Rust, Tiffany O’Donnell, Nick O’Donnell (Rania O’Donnell); and several beloved nieces and a nephew.





An open house where family & friends will gather in remembrance to honor Chad will be held on Sunday, June 24, from 1-4 p.m., at 1582 W. Chicago St, Chandler, Arizona, 85224.







Information provided by survivors.