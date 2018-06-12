Obituary: Geraldine MacLearn 1938-2018

Geraldine MacLearn, 80, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away in Sedona, Arizona, on June 7, 2018.

She was born on Jan. 31, 1938, in Ottumwa, Iowa. Geraldine attended school in Ottumwa. She worked and retired as a secretary from a local doctor’s office.



Geraldine belonged to Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed spending time with family and reading. She was a loving mother and wife.



Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Lawrence Humble; and grandchild, Jeannette Dianna MacLearn.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gary of Cottonwood; sons, Tony MacLearn (Becky) of Surprise, Arizona, and Scott MacLearn (Donna) of Van Buren, Missouri; daughter, Jeanne Ely (Chris) of Cottonwood; sister, Helen Humble of New Mexico; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene, 1710 State Route 260 in Cottonwood on Monday, June 18, 2018, at 11 a.m.



Please send donations to Compassus Hospice Care, 70 Bell Rock Plaza Ste. A, Sedona, AZ 86351.



