Tom and Erika Garrow received Coldwell Banker International President’s Elite Award

SEDONA -- Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has presented Tom and Erika Garrow, affiliate agents with the Sedona office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, with the International President’s Elite Award.

“God has gifted Tom with a love for people. He just treats people the way he wants to be treated and focuses on the kind of customer service he wants to receive,” said Erika Garrow. “Tom strives on responding to customers quickly and on following up on all areas of the transaction from title issues to loan issues. Because of this, clients refer him to other individuals, and he has many repeat clients. It is really just about having good relationships with people. Tom is the backbone of our business. He is the one that has built it up with his hard work. I enjoy keeping him organized in all the paperwork. That is what makes us a great team.”

Both Vermont natives, Tom Garrow worked in law enforcement in the northeast before moving to Arizona. He has been selling real estate in Sedona and the Verde Valley for more than 14 years. Erika Garrow recently joined her husband after their homeschooled children were off at college. She also worked in law firms and as a teacher.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage now operates 25 offices with more than 1,400 independent sales associates throughout Arizona. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the only full-service real estate company in the state of Arizona. It is owned by NRT LLC, which is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States.