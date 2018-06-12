VERDE HERITAGE 1881: Fort Verde News, June and July

The cultivation of grapes and manufacture of wine is a nice business in the Verde Valley.

"June 8: White hair's train returned from the Verde after delivering safely to that post several thousand feet of lumber."

"The troops of Fort Verde who are on the sick list, have gone into temporary quarters on Oak Creek, where the atmosphere is purer and the water better than at the post."

"June 19: We hear it reported that Camp Verde is to be abandoned. How true the report is we are unable to state. At all events it looks as if the new post in the vicinity of Cataract Creek will take the troops from the Verde."

"July 8: John Hance (who later became famous at the Grand Canyon) is in town from Verde, where he holds forth, supplying the government with hay, wood, etc."

"July 29: 'CAMP VERDE ABANDONED.'"

"Freight contractor Randol has been notified by the chief quartermaster that he will be required to furnish immediately, transportation for removing 100,000 pounds of government property at the Verde to Camp Wallapai. This order looks as though the Verde was doomed to be abandoned --- for ever?"

"It will be a sad stroke to Verde people, but they must make the best of it possible. There are many ways in which they can make farming on the Verde a lucrative business."

"Stock raising is easy and profitable. The cultivation of the grapes and manufacture of wine is a nice business and one of great profit. Fruit raising is also profitable and a crop on the Verde is always certain."

"There are thousands of enterprises which the citizens of that Valley can engage in that will be equally profitable though they had a military post to lean upon for a market. The people of Arizona must sooner or later educate themselves to live without the aid of the government, and those who commence first are most likely to succeed."

"When mining was in its infancy, before railroads penetrated the territory from all directions, the money distributed by Uncle Sam was very acceptable and a great help, but we must not expect this state of affairs to continue for ever. The infant territory is now a grown up child somewhat spoiled, that is imminently qualified to exist without the aid of ever so much government patronage."

"Let our people prepare for a new routine of business affairs."

"July 29: Doctor Ainsworth is the owner of a beautiful bay gelding which was formerly the property of Lieutenant Scott, Camp Verde. If we were at our old tricks and as well up to catching good horses with a 75 cent rope, Doc would be minus $200 in good horse flesh. As it is, however, there is no danger."

(The Verde Independent; Thursday, March 14, 1974; "Those Were the Days" by Margaret Goddard, Camp Verde Historical Society; from the 'Arizona Miner;' page 20.)