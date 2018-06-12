Walk-in clinics offered for back-to-school immunizations, sports physicals

You might feel like summer vacation just started, but Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) is urging parents to start thinking about back-to-school vaccinations now.



YCCHS has arranged a convenient schedule for parents to bring their children in for back-to-school shots at each of their public health locations before school begins in August.

Making sure children receive all of their vaccinations on time is very important. It’s important for kids to be healthy and ready for school and for the other kids to be protected, too. Parents will need to bring their children’s shot records, and check with their doctor to make sure the records are up to date.



In Arizona, as in most states, children starting kindergarten are required to have been immunized for Hepatitis B, DTaP (whooping cough), IPV (polio), MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), and Varicella (chicken pox).



Children, age 11 and older, who are entering sixth and seventh grades, will be required to have Tdap (Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) and Meningococcal vaccines for the start of the school year.

For uninsured children, there is an administration fee of $20 per child receiving vaccines. The administration fees can be waived under certain circumstances. YCCHS will bill for insurance. Parental consent is required to administer the shots to children under the age of 18.



Schedule for Walk-In Clinics

Cottonwood

10 S. Sixth Street – WIC offices

Tuesdays

7/10, 7/17, 7/24, 7/31

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays

7/11, 7/18, 7/25, 8/1

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Thursdays

7/12, 7/19, 7/26 and 8/2

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sports physicals will be offered the weeks of 7/16 and 7/23 at a cost of $24 (with a sliding fee scale offered, lower price may be available dependent on income

To schedule an appointment for different dates and times, call 928-771-3122

For Sports Physicals:

• Bring the required physical form(s). If the school or sport coach didn’t provide you with a form, most of the public schools districts have them online. Parents must fill out the health history portion of the form.

• Have your child wear glasses or contacts if they wear them for the physical.

• The cost for the sports physical is $24, however with a sliding fee scale offered; a lower price may be available dependent on income.