Crews working grassland fire along 89A between Cottonwood and Sedona

Verde Valley crews are currently working a grassland fire along 89A between Cottonwood and Sedona.
Officials say the cause of the fire was from a Volkswagon Van.
Please see video. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
From Arizona Department of Transportation
PHOENIX – A brush fire closed both directions of State Route 89A east of Cottonwood, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
There is no estimated reopening time. Motorists can detour around the closure by taking Interstate 17.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.