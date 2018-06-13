Crews working grassland fire along 89A between Cottonwood and Sedona

Verde Valley crews are currently working a grassland fire along 89A between Cottonwood and Sedona.

Officials say the cause of the fire was from a Volkswagon Van.

Please see video. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

From Arizona Department of Transportation

PHOENIX – A brush fire closed both directions of State Route 89A east of Cottonwood, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There is no estimated reopening time. Motorists can detour around the closure by taking Interstate 17.