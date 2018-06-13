Sedona Pathways: Our Daily Journey, June 13, 2018

I took this shot of Humphreys Peak mid-February, late in the afternoon, the winds were down, so not much orographic lift and the engine was on. I was at 11,931’ so about 700’ below the peak … I like the perspective from below and pretty well tucked into the mountain. You can see the trail to Humphreys Peak just a bit below the ridgeline on the right side of the image. On the left side of the image you can see some more volcanic cones and in the distance you can kinda make out the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

I had planned on making chili for dinner tonight, but about the time I was going to start cooking we had a power outage … so what can I do for dinner? Cantaloupe Sunday came to mind … required no energy to make, nominally healthy and certainly tasty, so in the waning light I sat down and enjoyed a great meal … dessert? Pepsi float sounded good, so there you have it … a terrific meal. Later when the power came back on I was pretty full still, but did have a bacon/peanut butter sandwich. We do gourmet meal prep around here.

Into another beautiful day … espresso in about four hours and if all goes well, I’ll wake, find myself breathing and a smile on my face … the main ingredients for a terrific day are present … everything else is a bonus.

Enjoy your day and share your joy.

Ted

Give me to gladly go

My way and say

No word of mine own woe;

But let me smile each day

Max Ehrmann