Clarkdale Town Council Q&A: Bill Regner

Bill Regner

• Age: 68

• Years in Arizona/Verde Valley: 48/11

• Professional (and military) history: Small Business Owner: Mind/Body Modalities and Life Coaching; Real Estate Investment, Professional Staffing Recruiter, Sales, Not-For-Profit Management.



• Education: University of Arizona, Bachelor of Arts - Political Science, Tucson, Arizona. Plus - 51 graduate credit hours in Business Administration and Education of Emotionally Handicapped Adolescents – University of Phoenix and Nova Southeastern University.

• Elective and Advisory Experience: Town of Clarkdale, Town Council Member June 2010 to present. Liaison Roles: Yavapai County - Verde Valley Transportation Planning Organization (VVTPO), Northern Arizona Council of Government – Alternate (NACOG), Boards and Commissions Interview Panel , Alternate To Clarkdale Mayor on Water Issues Related Committees. Clarkdale Historical Society & Museum – 1928 Clarkdale Bank Robbery Reenactment, Actor, Producer, Director – 2013 – Present. NRCD – Verde Environmental Education Center – Advisory Board Member 2017 – June 2018. Yavapai College District Governing Board Verde Valley Advisory Committee Vice-Chair 2014 - 2016. Yavapai College Foundation – Friends of the Southwest Wine Center 2013 - Nov 2014. Yavapai College Foundation Board – Greater Verde Valley Chapter April 2009 - 2013. Town of Clarkdale Planning Commission 2007- May 2010. Town of Clarkdale General Plan Focus Groups. Town of Clarkdale Focus Future II – Sustainable Community & Economic Development Plan 2012. Tempe Ad Hoc Rental Housing Taskforce 2006-2007. Founding Co-Chair, Meyer Park Neighborhood Association – Tempe, AZ Tempe Cares Committee, 1996 – 2007, Event Chair. Salvation Army Advisory Board, Tempe Corp. 1997 – 2007. City of Tempe Design and Review Board, 1994 - 2001. Tempe Leadership Board, 1994 - 2001. Tempe Chamber of Commerce – Government Relations Committee 1997 – 1999. East Valley Moderates Formation Committee, 1995 – 1997, Chair. Child Protective Services Shelter Advisory Board, 1993 - 1994. Tucson Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee, 1986-89, Chair, 1987-89. Electric League of Arizona - Board Member – Tucson Chapter 1986 - 1989

• Civic Affiliations: Arizona Center for Civic Leadership, Flinn-Brown Fellow (Spring 2018). Tempe Leadership Class VIII. Kiwanis Club of Tempe 1994 - 2010, Past President. Recipient of the 2002 Outstanding Community Leadership Award, Tempe Leadership/Tempe Chamber of Commerce, Tempe, Arizona

Question 1: Given that Clarkdale will have a General Obligation Bond Election in November for Street Repairs and Improvements, do you support this bond? Why is a bond needed vs. paying for such a project through the town’s regular budget process? If approved by voters, what are the first-level priority needs for Clarkdale and why?

After participating in nine budget sessions during my eight years on the Town Council and managing declining revenues to municipalities from state and federal sources plus the local impacts of the Great Recession, it is clear that diverting resources from other needed line items in our town budget could not solve our road deterioration problem and only create others. Our Council voted unanimously in support of our eight-member Citizens Committee’s recommendation, based on their comprehensive study, to send the question to Clarkdale voters. With every dollar of today’s road maintenance needs deferred, the costs increase by $5-7. The difficult, but fiscally prudent choice is a General Obligation Bond backed by a secondary property tax, but citizens must make that decision. Based on the Town’s commissioned road condition assessment, the staff will work with a consultant to provide a comprehensive improvement plan. On-going maintenance will be through the regular budget process.



Question 2: With housing development back up and running in Clarkdale, please share your thoughts on development standards and philosophies on the Town’s role in regulating growth. Also please share your views on Economic Development, and the appropriate role the Town has in that process. What kind of commercial development is appropriate for Clarkdale, and what is the role of the Council/Town in those processes?

The Town Council has been clear on its commitment to maintaining a water use budget that preserves Verde River in-stream flows and protects economic development activity with direct and indirect ties to a flowing river. Welcomed residential, commercial, and industrial development will encompass water use mitigation strategies designed to reduce ground water pumping and water usage. Current housing developments, commercial enterprises and manufacturers are embracing sustainable practices in energy efficiency and low water use. The Town’s role is to encourage, educate, and facilitate cooperation and compliance with sustainable practices while understanding bottom line realities and finding ways to get to “yes” when working with existing businesses, developers, new entrepreneurs and site selectors. Quality of life and sense of place make Clarkdale a desirable place to live, work, and play. We will sustain that while we improve on it.



Question 3: What involvement have you had with the Town of Clarkdale, and/or specific town issues, in the past, and how does that experience best qualify you to serve the citizens of Clarkdale?

I joined the Planning Commission in 2007 and began elected service on the Town Council in June of 2010, just as the Great Recession was exacting its toll. Staff made the necessary recommendations to adjust Town operations and as a council member, I studied the issues and voted for the remedies that made the most sense. Town staff reduced from 51 to a low of 38 employees and hours of operation went to four days weekly. Seven town departments became four and economic development duties were added. As we emerge from this difficult time, we still face very lean staffing resources compounded by retirements and planned retirements in key positions within the next year. The Town of Clarkdale has been successful during these challenges because of the great stability of our long-tenured town manager and team she has put in place. Continuity on our Council is critical as we move through the coming transitions. I have demonstrated the ability to be thoughtful, reasonable, and willing to do the hard work to keep Clarkdale stable and moving forward in all respects.