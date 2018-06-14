Clarkdale Town Council Q&A: Eileen Sydow

Eileen Sydow

• Age: 66

• Years in Arizona/Verde Valley: 3 ½

• Professional (and military) history: Registered Nurse for 39 years. Recently retired from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Sheridan Wyoming. Proudly served our nation’s Veterans through treatment and rehabilitation in the areas of acute psychiatric disorders, addiction disorders, and the Homeless Veterans project.

• Education: Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Carroll University, Waukesha Wisconsin.

• Elective and Advisory Experience: Previously elected to the Nursing Professional Standards Board, Veterans Administration, Sheridan Wyoming. First public office sought.

• Civic Affiliations: Old Town Mission, Clarkdale Arizona; Girl Scouts of America.

Question 1: Given that Clarkdale will have a General Obligation Bond Election in November for Street Repairs and Improvements, do you support this bond? Why is a bond needed vs. paying for such a project through the town’s regular budget process? If approved by voters, what are the first-level priority needs for Clarkdale and why?

After speaking with many Clarkdale residents, road repair was a common issue. Many residents spoke stating that road repair and improvements need to be completed in the near future. The current Town Council unanimously approved the bond issue to be placed on the November election ballot. This will be an expensive project to complete. The Town of Clarkdale in my opinion, needs flexibility to pay the expense of the road project and a General Obligation Bond gives the town flexibility regarding maintaining the general fund, and other revenues. I support this bond fund. The local tax increase that will affect Clarkdale homeowners, will be very much a concern to all of us, but it will probably be cheaper to do this project currently then to wait. The Clarkdale voter will determine the outcome of this election by their vote.

Question 2: With housing development back up and running in Clarkdale, please share your thoughts on development standards and philosophies on the Town’s role in regulating growth. Also please share your views on Economic Development, and the appropriate role the Town has in that process. What kind of commercial development is appropriate for Clarkdale, and what is the role of the Council/Town in those processes?During the process of knocking on doors in several areas of Clarkdale to obtain signatures to qualify for the November ballot, many residents spoke about future development of Clarkdale and their concerns. Many residents stated that they wanted the uniqueness and historical aspect to remain the same. Several residents stated they see the importance of development for the economy through jobs and revenue. Some stated they would like to see the tourist activities and revenue increased. Protecting the Verde River and other environmental issues are on the minds of our residents. There are some concerns to residents regarding new home building growth that is occurring at this time. Development of separate businesses that are attached to subdivisions may affect our environment by extra water use, loss of open space, and other natural resources.

The Town’s role in regulating growth should be:

Preserve Clarkdale’s character.

Control rate of growth, amount of growth, and location of growth in Clarkdale.

Protect our environment, and conserve water to lessen the effects of Town growth.

Provide places of recreation and entertainment.

Develop policies that support walking and biking,

Regarding commercial development, residents stated to me that a full-service grocery store would really help improve our town. Especially with the current growth in our community, a full-service grocery store would be convenient, and would save time and gas.

The role of the Town Council in business development is to determine the effects of growth on water, sewer infrastructures, and effects of an increase of transportation. Also, effects on local school systems should also be considered.

Question 3: What involvement have you had with the Town of Clarkdale, and/or specific town issues, in the past, and how does that experience best qualify you to serve the citizens of Clarkdale?

Involvement in the Town of Clarkdale has evolved from living in one of Clarkdale’s subdivisions, participated in Clarkdale town, and tourist activities, and meeting many residents as I went door to door collection Town Council petition signatures.

Qualifications to be a Town Council member are as follows;

Committed to serve all the residents of Clarkdale.

Committed to represent residents in a fair and balanced manner.

Committed to prepare and attend Town Council meetings.

Committed to listen to resident’s concerns, suggestions, and issues.