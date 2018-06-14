Cottonwood-Oak Creek proposing 12-percent teacher salary increase

COTTONWOOD – Based on Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s most updated proposed budget for fiscal year 2018-2019, last year’s teachers would be entitled to 12-percent pay increase this year, said David Snyder, the district’s business manager.

In the Wednesday, June 13, edition of the Verde Independent, it was reported that the district planned to propose a 7-percent increase. Thursday, Snyder said the 7-percent figure was based on a working version of the proposed budget.

Snyder said that the proposed 12-percent increase is mostly a result of money Gov. Doug Ducey recently promised Arizona schools. To get to the proposed 12-percent teacher salary raise, Snyder said the district also factored in inflationary increase.

In addition to the salary increase for teachers, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District will also propose that the governing board approve a 9-percent increase for support staff and a 6-percent increase for administration that has not already signed a contract for 2018-2019.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. for a study session, then a 6 p.m. regular session where it could approve the proposed – preliminary – fiscal year 2018-2019 budget.

A copy of the agendas, including the proposed budget, can be found at https://www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s governing board will meet at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.