Crews respond to grassland fire along 89A between Cottonwood and Sedona

Authorities responded to a brush fire Wednesday afternoon on State Route 89A between Cottonwood and Sedona. Officials say the cause of the fire was from a Volkswagen Van that had caught fire.

Multiple agencies report the fire burned between 20 and 40 acres. No injuries were reported.

According to a Verde Valley Fire District news release, the van was fully engulfed by the time crews arrived.

High winds in the area pushed the fire north and west through the median, according to the release.



VVFD, SFD and US Forest Service firefighters were on the scene fighting the fire. Copper Canyon Fire and Medical and Arizona Department of Fire & Forestry Management helped contain the fire.

An air support helicopter later dumped water on the flames.

State Route 89A going was closed as crews responded to the fire. The southbound lane east of Cottonwood was later opened causing drivers to detour using State Route 260 east of Interstate 17 north.

“As a Reminder, Yavapai County is in a Full Fire Ban,” stated the VVFD news release. “Just a spark from a chain or a lit cigarette can cause a catastrophic wildland fire. Please use caution while in the Deserts and Forest areas of our state this time of year.”