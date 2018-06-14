German, Baker square off for Camp Verde Mayor seat

Two Camp Verde council members square off for the seat of Mayor: Incumbent Charlie German versus Council Member Jackie Baker.

Charles C. German

• Age: 75

• Years in Arizona/Verde Valley: Native of Arizona. Born in Flagstaff and have lived in Camp Verde for over 60 years.



• Professional (and military) history: Taught 8th Grade in Camp Verde Unified School District for 8 years, employed as school principal in the Cottonwood Oak-Creek School District for 5 years, returned to the fourth-grade classroom in the same district for the next 20 years for a total of 33 years in public education. Served in United States Navy in communications with appropriate special handling clearances for four years. I was trained in the administration and handling of sensitive documents.

• Education: B.S. in Elementary Education and M.A. in Elem. Principalship/Superintendency; had post Master Degree credits as well.



• Elective and Advisory Experience: Currently serving as Camp Verde mayor. Elected secretary-treasurer of the Camp Verde Vol. Fire District and was elected as fire chief and served for five years

• Civic Affiliations: Served as a charter member of the local Kiwanians, the Camp Verde Library Association; have served the past 12 years on the Camp Verde Library Endowment Board.

Question 1: How would you characterize the operations of Camp Verde’s town government? What are the town’s strengths and what are its most noticeable weaknesses?

The operations are becoming more and more professional in delivery of services and in working with the residents in their quest of finding information or seeking solutions. One of the most noticeable weaknesses is it is a town that is in transition and very slow growth to a more selected community with a lot of interest by investors wanting to locate in Camp Verde.

Question 2:

Camp Verde now has a new library and soon will have a new sports complex. What do you view as the other major municipal needs of Camp Verde? Where should they be located. How should they be paid for?

I would view the need for the Town to invest in the Municipal Water Company. This would be paid for through the revenues generated through the town’s administration of the company. As far as additional municipal facilities, I would see some modifications being made with the current facilities for at least another 8 to 10 years. Whatever those improvements might be, they would bring value to the facilities should they be sold and the municipality seeks additional facilities. That seems quite a distance out into the future at this point. I believe the higher priority is following our General Plan, Focused Future II and the Camp Verde Master River Recreation Plan.

Question 3:

What involvement have you had with the Town of Camp Verde, and/or specific town issues, in the past, and how does that experience best qualify you to serve the citizens of Camp Verde?

I have lived in Camp Verde prior to incorporation and post-incorporation. I have served with the local Fire District for over 10 years and served on the Camp Verde School Board for 12 years. I believe that I have demonstrated the ability to listen, plan for the future needs and to communicate those needs to the organizational structure and constituency in which I found myself serving.

Jackie Baker

• Age: A Gentleman does not ask a lady this question

• Years in Arizona/Verde Valley: 35

• Professional (and military) history: 20-plus years as a property and casualty insurance agent.

• Education: Required Courses for Insurance Agent Certification

• Elective and Advisory Experience: Camp Verde Town Council Member 17 years. Liaison for Camp Verde Council to Northern Arizona Council of Government. Past Secretary Treasurer and Vice Chair of Northern Arizona Council of Governments. Elected Trustee for Arizona Municipal Risk Retention Pool

• Civic Affiliations: MatForce, Volunteer Camp Verde Promotions, Previous Chamber of Commerce, Focus Future Committee

Question 1: How would you characterize the operations of Camp Verde’s town government? What are the town’s strengths and what are its most noticeable weaknesses?

Feedback I have received from private citizens and business owners is that the town needs a more determined focus and additional direction. It operates without enough input from the citizens and lacks accountability.

The town’s strengths are in its location and people. Our climate and the river are inviting and wonderful attributes for our community. We have citizens who have served faithfully in other communities and are looking for ways to help serve here.

Our people feel powerless and unable to make a difference. Community involvement appears to be declining and we need a government that will empower its people and help the citizens accomplish their dreams and their ideas instead of trying to force the community to do what the government thinks is important.

Question 2:

Camp Verde now has a new library and soon will have a new sports complex. What do you view as the other major municipal needs of Camp Verde. Where should they be located. How should they be paid for?

The Town of Camp Verde’s greatest need at this point in time is fiscal responsibility. We need to take the funding that we now have and complete current projects before we schedule additional expenditures. Fiscal responsibility does not require a location. It is living within our means. It is taking inventory of what we currently have and limiting our expenses to existing resources. It means we do not take additional money from citizens in the form of new taxes and we do not borrow from the future of our children and grandchildren.

Question 3:

What involvement have you had with the Town of Camp Verde, and/or specific town issues, in the past, and how does that experience best qualify you to serve the citizens of Camp Verde?

During the period that led up to the town’s incorporation, I volunteered full time to help our town incorporate. I walked the majority of the town streets visiting voters at their homes and encouraging them to sign the incorporation petitions. Getting the required signatures took almost a year. During that year I learned that Camp Verde is filled with hard-working quality people who love our community and are willing to sacrifice. Our citizens have stepped forward to volunteer and worked for the good of the community. My experience in government and with the community helps me encourage our citizens to continue to be involved and let them know that their vote does count. I have worked and will continue to work for the good of the community and listen to what citizens have to say. Having served the citizens of this community as a council member for 17 years, it would be an honor and a privilege to serve as our mayor.