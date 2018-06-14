Jerome moves forward with Planning and Zoning Commission

JEROME -- Members of the community stepped up to avoid dissolution of the Jerome Planning and Zoning Commission last week.

Jane Moore, Henry Vincent and Scott Hudson were appointed to vacant seats on the commission.

As for the Design Review Board, several members of the community have applied to fill the vacancies.

The Jerome Council tabled any appointments at the June 6 special meeting, however, to “develop clear objectives and guidelines for members,” according to council minutes.

The council’s goal is to create the guidelines by the regular July meeting and subsequently appoint DRB members.

Jerome’s planning commissioners will elect a Design Review Board representative at their June 20 meeting.

In the meantime, the Jerome Council acted as the Design Review Board at the June 12 regular meeting.

All matters on the agenda were approved.