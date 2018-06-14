June Cottonwood Council Briefs

Cottonwood looks at legal options in hiring contract employees

As Cottonwood begins its search for a new city manager, some members of council have requested possible legal assistance with future contracted employees.

“It’s a good time to think about seeking some support,” said Cottonwood Deputy City Manager Rudy Rodriguez.

Steve Coleman, from Pierce Coleman law firm, met with council Tuesday to discuss options and answer questions. The firm handles management-side labor and employment. Coleman and attorney Justin Pierce have offered services to other cities and towns in Arizona.

Council members voiced the necessity of having legal insight in hiring future contract employees.

“Now is the time we need this service,” said Council Member Deb Althouse.

Company presents cost-saving measures for infrastructure to Cottonwood City Council

Cottonwood City Council looked at possible infrastructure improvements during a work session Tuesday as well as ways to be more energy efficient.

“The benefits of an energy cost savings program includes reducing energy waste, improving efficiency and saving the city money over the long term,” staff documents state.

Matt Vaccaro, senior business development manager at Siemens, has been working with staff on a preliminary efficiency audit of some of the city’s facilities. So far the process has been at no cost to the city.

According to Vaccaro’s report, some issues that came up in the audit included outdated technology, poorly-lit work environments and systems beyond useful life. Vaccaro said some solutions include utilizing renewable energy and leveraging Water Infrastructure Finance Authority funds.

“This could permanently reduce the maintenance budget as well as help with deferred maintenance,” he said.

Vaccaro said the potential annual guaranteed savings from implementing these changes through Siemens could range from $72,000 to $105,000. The potential project investment range is $1.5 million to $2.1 million and the potential return on investment range is 10 to 15 years. Siemens has worked on similar projects in Avondale.

Staff will continue to gather information which may include consulting other firms.

Public hearing scheduled for Cottonwood budget

Cottonwood City Council will conduct a public hearing on the tentative budget for fiscal year 2019 Tuesday, June 25 at 6:00 p.m. at Cottonwood City Council chambers located at 826 North Main Street.

The tentative budget includes a .5-percent sales tax increase. A copy of the budget can be viewed at www.cottonwoodaz.gov.









