Letter: Big Chino Pumped Storage Project a direct threat to Verde River

Editor:

Your water source is threatened by the proposed Big Chino Pumped Storage Project.

If you have fished, hunted, swam or played on the Verde River or rode the train and watched the bald eagles or you just drink water, this concerns you.

ITC, a subsidiary of the Canadian company Fortis, plans to build a power storage facility on the Big Chino Aquifer. Don’t let the name fool you; this is a Verde River source.

ITC plans to build two large lakes to generate power. The amount of water out of the aquifer is in the billions of gallons. This project would have a low energy storage despite the large amount of water involved. There are better options.

Replenishing the aquifer by rain seems unlikely to me and not worth the risk.

This is far reaching from Paulden, Chino Valley, Prescott, the Verde Valley, all the way to Phoenix, which relies on the Verde River for a third of its water.

If this project goes through, it will directly impact your water usage whether recreational or necessity.

Please write or call your state representatives and help me save the Verde River at its source.

Susan Cornman

Chino Valley