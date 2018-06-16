Camp Verde Town Council candidates: Joe Butner

• Age: 70 years old

• Years in AZ/Verde Valley: 45 years in Arizona. 24 years in the Verde Valley

• Education: University Nevada, Las Vegas, B.A. History. University of Tennessee College of Law, J.D.

• Professional and Military History: Private law practice 14 years, Yavapai County Attorney’s Office 16 years. Verde Valley Justice of the Peace 4 years. Yavapai-Apache Tribal Court, 2 years Chief Judge. Yavapai County Superior Court, 4 years Judge Pro Tem full time. U.S. Air Force, 4 years Viet Nam Veteran .

• Elective and Advisory History: Verde Valley Justice of the Peace. Camp Verde Planning and Zoning, 2 terms.

• Civic Involvement and Organizations: Verde Valley Senior Center, two terms. Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo, President two terms, six years Board of Directors, 29 years member

Camp Verde now has a new library and soon will have a new sports complex. What do you view as the other major municipal needs of Camp Verde. Where should they be located? How should they be paid for?

The major municipal needs of Camp Verde are the need for more businesses on Main Street and in the shopping center and to support them. The library and sports complex will enhance the quality of life, but can also serve as assets to help promote and support businesses in Camp Verde. Camp Verde is the home of the Cowboys, our high school mascot.

A rodeo needs to return to Camp Verde, as well as the Corn Festival, which will not take place this year. An equestrian facility that can support a rodeo, team roping events, barrel racing and other western equestrian events should be a part of the new sports complex.

The Town of Camp Verde needs to do a better job of supporting community events, such as the Corn Festival and a rodeo. This will draw visitors and potential new residents to Camp Verde, which will, in turn, support the businesses in our community and enhance our tax base.

Existing tax dollars should be used to pay for the equestrian facility and support community events, which will, in turn, generate tax income from increased business revenue. Taxes should not be increased.

How would you characterize the operations of Camp Verde’s town government? What are the town’s strengths and what are its most noticeable weaknesses?

Camp Verde has a town government that can benefit from an infusion of fresh leadership and energy that is motivated to promote businesses on Main Street, in the shopping center and in our community in general, in addition to promoting the natural beauty, agriculture and history that draws visitors and potential residents to Camp Verde.

Camp Verde’s strengths are that it is a beautiful rural community located in the center of Arizona at a major crossroads situated on the Verde River, which supports substantial agriculture with historic irrigation rights. It is home to a national monument, state historic park, native American indigenous peoples and a western lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty in a moderate climate.

Camp Verde’s most noticeable weaknesses are that it has failed to adequately promote and support businesses on Main Street and in the shopping center and failed to adequately promote what a great place Camp Verde is to live. Camp Verde has sold itself short for many years. While preserving the scenic beauty of our community and open spaces, we also need to provide jobs and housing for our residents and an excellent education for our children to qualify them for those jobs.

What involvement have you had with the Town of Camp Verde, and/or specific town issues, in the past, and how does that experience best qualify you to serve the citizens of Camp Verde?

As a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission and past chairman, I helped write the first General Plan for Camp Verde and assisted in the rewriting of the Zoning Code.

Both of those experiences helped me get in touch with the many positive attributes of Camp Verde, as well as the needs of the community. I believe applying that knowledge and experience will be beneficial in promoting the Camp Verde business community and promoting Camp Verde as a great place to live.

Additionally, that experience will assist me in making the government of Camp Verde more responsive to the needs of the citizens of Camp Verde.