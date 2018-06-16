Camp Verde Town Council candidates: Bruce George

• Age: 75

• Years in AZ/Verde Valley:72 in Arizona; 18 in Verde Valley.

• Education: Graduated from Kingman High School. Liberal Arts degree from Rogers University in Oklahoma.

• Professional and Military History: Technician with AT&T for 34 years working the last eight years in the Verde Valley.



• Elective and Advisory History: Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Commission until disbanded. Camp Verde Town Council for one term of about five and a half years. Currently serve on Board of Adjustments and Planning and Zoning Commission.

• Civic Involvement and Organizations: Volunteer with AARP Taxaide. Member of Camp Verde Business Alliance. Volunteer with the “Old Guys” doing projects fothe r community. Arizona Parks Site Steward. Supervises environmental clean-up program at Lake Powell called the Trash Tracker for the last 15 years.



Camp Verde now has a new library and soon will have a new sports complex. What do you view as the other major municipal needs of Camp Verde. Where should they be located? How should they be paid for?

The Camp Verde Library is built and thriving. That was one of my major goals when I was on the council previously and I am proud of that. We have the Sanitary District and I have heard that we should also control the water system. If we can afford it. Perhaps a bond issue with residents voting for it would be the best way to pay for it. We have three waste disposal companies picking up trash in Camp Verde each week. What if we had them bid to do this on a yearly basis and then had one company. Think of the saving to the environment without the duplication of trucks on our streets.

How would you characterize the operations of Camp Verde’s town government? What are the town’s strengths and what are its most noticeable weaknesses?

In the past, Camp Verde was run by the “good old boys” philosophy and things got done by back-room deals. Over the past six or seven years Camp Verde has brought in new management with Russ Martin and some new department heads and the Town is now run with professional standards of accountability. When I first ran for council I heard of how hard the Town was to do business with but after I got on council I checked into it and found that much progress was being made. People have even praised us for being helpful and prompt in getting permits to build new businesses here. Our Marshal’s Office is looked up to throughout the Verde Valley as outstanding and an organization to emulate. (I hope that continues) We still need more retail businesses but with the hiring of Retail Strategies I am hopeful that more businesses will come soon.

What involvement have you had with the Town of Camp Verde, and/or specific town issues, in the past, and how does that experience best qualify you to serve the citizens of Camp Verde?

I started as a volunteer on the Parks and Recreation Commission until that was disbanded during the recession. Then I ran and became a council person and served for one term of about five and a half years. I am currently on the Board of Adjustments and Appeals plus I am serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission. While serving as a council member and then as Vice Mayor I was involved with many of the issues confronting Camp Verde and after researching each issue tried to do what was best for our Town. We passed a sales tax increase that was desperately needed and although I got a lot of flak for that I still believe it was the right thing to do. Many improvements that we have done since couldn’t have been accomplished without that tax increase. By continuing to serve on two commissions I have shown that I am involved with my community and will continue to do that.